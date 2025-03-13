SADC to Withdraw Troops from DRC Amid Rising Tensions

Spread the love

HARARE – The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has announced the phased withdrawal of its peacekeeping mission from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as conflict in the region escalates.

The decision was made during a virtual SADC summit on Thursday, where regional leaders reviewed the security situation in the war-torn nation. The 16-member bloc had deployed troops under the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) in December 2023 to support the Congolese army in combating rebel groups. However, military chiefs from SADC and the East African Community recently described the mission as “untenable.”

Despite extending its mandate in late 2024, SAMIDRC has suffered significant losses this year. At least 19 soldiers from South Africa, Malawi, and Tanzania were killed in recent clashes as M23 rebels captured Goma, a strategic city in eastern DRC.

SADC Chairperson, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, confirmed the withdrawal but assured continued support for DRC through diplomatic and other non-military efforts.

“On the basis of well-considered factors and reflections on the initial mandate, this Extraordinary SADC Summit has made the bold decision to withdraw our Mission from the eastern DRC,” Mnangagwa said. “The withdrawal of SAMIDRC notwithstanding, our august regional body will remain seized with the political and security situation in eastern DRC.”

This marks the third extraordinary SADC summit in as many months dedicated to addressing the deepening crisis in the DRC. The ongoing conflict between the Congolese government and the March 23 Movement (M23) has claimed over 8,500 lives since the start of 2025, with mass displacement worsening the humanitarian situation.

The M23 rebels, who claim to be fighting for the rights of minority groups, have been accused by the Congolese government of attempting to seize control of the resource-rich eastern region.

As SADC prepares to exit the mission, attention will shift to alternative diplomatic interventions to restore stability in the region.

