SADC Summit in Harare Tackles Regional Security Amid Limited Attendance

HARARE – South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Wednesday represented President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Extraordinary Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The high-level meeting, chaired by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, focused on the security crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the ongoing political unrest in Mozambique following its contentious October elections.

Addressing the DRC Security Situation

The summit reviewed the mandate of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) as its term approaches expiry on December 14. The regional bloc remains committed to stabilising the conflict-ridden region, with SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi emphasising that the mission serves as a “critical deterrent against hostile armed forces threatening DRC’s territorial integrity.”

South Africa continues to play a pivotal role in SAMIDRC, with Mashatile reiterating the nation’s dedication to regional peace and security.

Mozambique Election Crisis Takes Centre Stage

While the DRC’s situation was officially on the agenda, political unrest in Mozambique following its disputed October 9 presidential election emerged as a pressing issue. Incumbent ruling party Frelimo declared victory, but opposition leader Venancio Mondlane of Podemos rejected the results, alleging fraud.

Protests and violent clashes erupted, with barricades disrupting critical trade routes, including the Lebombo Border post between South Africa and Mozambique. Reports suggest at least 35 people have been killed, over 200 injured, and 300 arrested during the unrest.

SADC leaders expressed concern over the escalating violence, which has strained relations in the region. Zimbabwe, seen as a key ally of Mozambique’s ruling party, faced criticism for perceived interference in its neighbour’s domestic affairs.

Limited Attendance Sparks Debate

Only four SADC heads of state attended the summit, including DRC President Félix Tshisekedi, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Madagascar’s Andry Rajoelina, and Botswana’s newly-elected President Duma Boko. Other member states sent lower-level delegations, a development that former Zimbabwean Foreign Minister Walter Mzembi interpreted as a message to Mnangagwa.

“There is a salient message being communicated to Zimbabwe’s chairmanship of SADC,” Mzembi said. “Regional leaders are urging Zimbabwe to address issues of interference in member states’ internal affairs.”

Mzembi specifically pointed to allegations that Zimbabwe facilitated voter irregularities in Mozambique, with claims that Mozambican IDs were distributed to Zimbabweans to influence the election outcome.

Regional Peacekeeping Efforts

Despite the tensions, SADC reaffirmed its commitment to peacekeeping in the DRC and addressing security challenges across the region.

The summit also highlighted the bloc’s determination to uphold its mandate, with Mashatile urging collective action to ensure long-term stability and development.

As the summit concluded, questions lingered about SADC’s ability to navigate the complex interplay of regional politics and security, with Zimbabwe’s leadership under scrutiny. The bloc faces mounting pressure to deliver tangible outcomes amid growing challenges to its credibility and cohesion.

