‘SADC leaders to get tough on Mnangagwa’

SADC leaders have decided to take a strong action against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ZANU PF government, Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire has claimed.

Writing on micro-blogging site Twitter Mawarire said, “SADC is expected to tighten screws on ED & his Junta-PF regime after SADC Chairperson, Malawian President, Lazarus Chakwera, cut short his state visit to Zimbabwe amid reports, from Malawi, suggesting that ED was unhappy with the message Chakwera was carrying, that the region was growing worried with ED’s increasingly despotic rule and gross abuse of human rights.”

Mawarire also added that the meeting between the two President, the Malawi president invited Zimbabweans of Malawi descent to relocate and get dual citizenship.

“There were 3 unusual things coming out of Chakwera’s state visit to Zimbabwe. The first was his cutting short of the scheduled two-day state visit.” He said. “The second was Chikwera’s diplomatically unprecedented move to invite Zimbabweans of Malawian descent, some who have never set foot in Malawi, to come back to Malawi where his government promised them dual citizenship, a move perceived as an indictment to his host & his governance.

“In short, Chakwera just told Zimbabweans of Malawian descent, that Zimbabwe under @edmnangagwa was a hopeless case hence his move to provide his kinsmen an opportunity to leave Zimbabwe. The 3rd unusual thing was FL Auxilia Mnangagwa boycotting of the state banquet held for Chakwera, choosing, instead to visit Chiredzi at the time of Chakwera’s state visit.

“State visits are planned well in advance & the embarrassment of letting Chakwera’s wife accompany him for a state visit where her counterpart was not available to welcome her was a major diplomatic gaffe on ED and his blundering regime. The embarrassment reached a crescendo when the Malawi First Lady had to be presented a birthday cake by Oppah Muchinguri instead of Auxillia Mnangagwa who allegedly boycotted the banquet.”