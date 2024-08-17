SADC Leaders Outline New Goals at 44th Ordinary Summit

Spread the love

HARARE – Regional leaders from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) gathered in Harare, Zimbabwe, for the 44th Ordinary Summit.

Hosted by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was elected as the new SADC Chairperson, the summit brought together heads of state and government representatives to discuss pressing issues in regional cooperation, economic growth, and security.

In his opening remarks, President Mnangagwa expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am honoured to lead SADC during this critical period and to build on our collective efforts toward regional integration and economic development.”

The summit also elected Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina as the Incoming Chairperson and Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan as Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation. “We will continue to promote peace and security across the region, ensuring that stability underpins our growth efforts,” said President Suluhu Hassan, with Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera appointed as her incoming counterpart.

Major Resolutions

Commitment to Regional Cooperation: Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba’s maiden speech was warmly received, highlighting his dedication to fostering regional cooperation and economic growth. “Namibia remains committed to working closely with our SADC neighbours to unlock the region’s full potential,” President Mbumba declared.

Peace and Security: Outgoing Organ Chairperson, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, was praised for his leadership in promoting regional peace. “SADC’s commitment to peace and security remains unwavering, as we continue to work towards stability across the region,” Hichilema emphasized.

Mozambique Mission Closure: The summit officially closed the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), commending member states for their contributions to peace efforts in Cabo Delgado Province. The Government of Mozambique was praised for supporting SAMIM operations, with President Mnangagwa noting, “We will ensure the gains of peace in Cabo Delgado are safeguarded.”

Support for the DRC: The summit also reiterated its support for peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), endorsing Angola’s role in the Luanda Process. “Angola has been instrumental in seeking a peaceful solution to the conflict in Eastern DRC, and we stand by their efforts to bring lasting peace to the region,” said Mnangagwa.

Political Developments

The summit recognized progress in political reforms in Lesotho, urging the Kingdom to expedite constitutional amendments. It also commended peaceful elections held in the DRC, Eswatini, Madagascar, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, with upcoming elections in Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, and Mauritius also noted.

Economic and Social Initiatives

The theme of the 44th SADC Summit was “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC.” Innovation was identified as critical to driving industrialization across sectors like manufacturing, mineral beneficiation, and agro-processing. Zimbabwe was lauded for hosting the 7th Annual SADC Industrialisation Week.

The summit further acknowledged the implementation of the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFCA) agreement, opening access to a market of 700 million people across 26 countries. “This is a milestone that provides SADC member states access to new economic opportunities across a vast market,” noted President Mnangagwa.

Health and Humanitarian Issues

The summit adopted the SADC Declaration on the Protection of Persons with Albinism and addressed health concerns, urging stronger responses to Mpox. “Member states must strengthen disease surveillance and ensure that we are prepared for emerging health threats,” said a SADC spokesperson.

In conclusion, the summit expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the resolution of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The next SADC Summit will be hosted by Madagascar in 2025.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...