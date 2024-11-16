SADC Leaders Gather in Victoria Falls to Celebrate World Children’s Day

Spread the love

VIC FALLS – Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and President Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana, along with representatives from Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, South Africa, and Namibia, converged at Baobab Primary School in Victoria Falls to mark World Children’s Day. The event, hosted by Zimbabwe, highlighted the importance of children’s rights and their role in shaping the future.

By Tina Musonza

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa urged children to embrace their responsibilities as future leaders and catalysts for development in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and beyond.

“You, our children, must grow up knowing that you have the duty to build, develop, and industrialise your countries, our SADC region, the continent, and finally the world at large. Never look down upon yourselves,” Mnangagwa said.

Ms Etleva Kadili, UNICEF’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, commended the efforts of Zimbabwe and other SADC nations in promoting children’s rights.

“It is a huge honour to be with all of you today on this day of celebrating children’s rights. Your Excellency, President of Zimbabwe, I appreciate you hosting this event,” said Kadili.

She also praised initiatives in countries like Botswana, Zambia, and South Africa that have focused on children’s rights and development.

“Children can make a huge difference. They can partake in development. Children across the gathered countries, you are the reason why we are here. As parents, it’s not all about us—it’s about what our children become,” Kadili emphasised.

Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, President of Botswana, addressed the gathering with an impassioned promise to prioritise children’s demands.

“The children spoke eloquently, with well-articulated presentations. They have made their calls, and I heard them—they spoke to me and to my heart,” Boko said.

He pledged to work alongside children to address their concerns. “Your demands will be mine to carry, together with you. We have fallen short, and truly, we have. I pledge to you that we will intensify efforts to meet the demands placed before us today. We will do so together,” he said.

Boko also reaffirmed his personal commitment to engaging with children from Botswana, stating, “I promised the Botswana Child President that I will avail myself whenever you request a meeting. I want you children, especially those from Botswana, to proudly say, ‘That’s my boy,’ because I am your boy.”

The event reflected a collective commitment among SADC leaders to empower children and ensure their voices are included in shaping policies that impact their lives. President Mnangagwa also congratulated President Boko on his election, describing the gathering as a testament to the region’s shared dedication to advancing children’s rights.

This year’s World Children’s Day celebrations served as a reminder of the critical role children play in the future of Africa and the importance of fostering environments where their rights are protected and their potential fully realised.

