SA govt mourns SB Moyo

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Dr Naledi Pandor, says she has learnt with shock of the death of Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Rtd. Lieutenant General Dr Sibusiso Moyo.

In a statement issued by South Africa’s Department Of International Relations And Cooperation, Minister Pandor said, “On behalf of President Ramaphosa, the Government of the Republic of South Africa and its people, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“The passing of Minister Moyo comes at a time when our two countries had agreed on a list of priority issues to be addressed following the previous Binational Commission chaired by the respective Presidents of South Africa and Zimbabwe in March 2019 in Harare.

Dr Moyo is lauded for his dedication and commitment to strengthening the deep bilateral relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“Since his appointment in 2017 as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Minister Moyo has displayed true pan-Africanism in the way he led on several important issues affecting our bilateral relations and the SADC region during the time Zimbabwe was the chair of the SADC Organ for Politics, Defence and Security in 2020.

“His pan-Africanist views and arguments will always be missed in the multilateral governance organisations of our Continent Africa.

“May his soul rest in peace.”