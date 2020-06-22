S B Moyo denies Delish Nguwaya has diplomatic passport

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Retired Major General Sibusio Moyo has denied social media reports that jailed businessman Delish Nguwaya is a holder of a diplomatic passport.

In a statement issued on Monday, General Moyo said his ministry has it on good authority that Nguwaya is a holder of a normal green passport.

He invited anyone with evidence to contact his office.

Watch General Moyo’s video below:

Over the weekend former tourism minister, Walter Mzembi demanded that President Emmerson Mnangagwa explain how a man with a chequered history could acquire the precious document.

Nguwaya is currently in remand prison after he was denied bail when he was arrested over a week ago on charges of fraudulently acquiring a US$42 million tender to supply Covid-19 testing kits and equipment to the government.

He is also accused of lying that Drax International, a company in which he is the local country representative, was a pharmaceutical company when the firm was only involved in consultancy work.

“Mr. President! Please explain why this thief holds a diplomatic passport?” Mzembi asked.

“Despite repeated pleas and submissions for Oliver Mtukudzi to the then Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mmbengegwi to consider a diplomatic passport for this cultural icon (Mtukudzi), my ministry and ZTA (Zimbabwe Tourism Authority), were given a flat NO. Uyu (Nguwaya) akazokosha kupfura Tuku nhai? (So, Nguwaya is more important than Tuku!”