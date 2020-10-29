Rushwaya’s gold-smuggling scandal spills into UK’s House of Commons

The British Parliament House of Lords Wednesday discussed the corruption case of Henrietta Rushwaya, the Zimbabwe Miners Federation President (ZMF) asking what measures could be put in place to coerce the Zimbabwean government into upholding good governance practices.

Rushwaya was caught at the Rober Gabriel International Airport intending to smuggle gold to Dubai. This scandal comes when the UK has often denied allegations by Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF and SADC that sanctions imposed on the country are responsible for the economic downturn. They say it is corruption that has rendered this country poor.

Watch the video below for more.