Rushwaya ‘Victim’ Of ZANU PF factionalism – Hwende

MDC Alliance (MDC-A) secretary-general Chalton Hwende says ZANU PF factionalism played a part in the arrest of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya.

Hwende believes that Rushwaya was aware of the security checks at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport and her “recklessness” shows that she was confident of getting through unmolested but was sold out due to ZANU PF factionalism. Said Hwende:

Henriette Rushwaya obviously knew that there are scanners at the Airport, that you even remove your shoes before being scanned and that you need a license and export papers for the Gold.

Thanks to the factional fights in Zanu-PF someone sold the syndicate out. Corruption Chete Chete.

Rushwaya was arrested on Monday at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport where she was found with 6kg of gold destined for Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) CEO is not new to controversy. A few years ago she was implicated in the Asiagate scandal during her time the ZIFA boss.

‘Asiagate’ refers to a massive match-fixing scam involving the Zimbabwe national team and other local clubs who went on tour, mainly in Asia, as well as the Middle East and North Africa, and were paid to play losing matches between August 2007 and January 2010.

Reports indicate that Asian gaming syndicates paid each player in the Zimbabwe squad $2,000-5,000 in cash for each match lost.