Rtd. Major General Nyathi declared National Hero

THE late Major General Retired Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi has been declared a National Hero.

This was announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his opening remarks at the Zanu PF Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare this Wednesday afternoon.

“As we pay our last respects to the late Nyathi, we must not forget the sacrifices that he and other heroes and heroines made for us to be free today,” said President Mnangagwa.

“It remains a challenge to us all to defend the values that they stood and fought for. We must always remember that to be who we are today, it is because somebody shed their sweat or blood as the Late Nyathi and many others did. Let us never lose sight of this.”

Major General Retired Nyathi who died on Sunday at ZNA 2 Referral Hospital in Harare, joined the liberation struggle in 1977 and received military training at Chakwenga Guerilla Training Camp 1 in Zambia.

At independence, the late Major General Retired Nyathi was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army and rose through the ranks until he became a Major General on retirement.

He is Survived by his wife Noleen Nyathi and three Children.

