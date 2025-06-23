Rowdy ZANU PF thugs disrupt funeral, Councillor bashed

Spread the love

There was drama in Mazowe Ward 15 District at the funeral of a Citizens Coalition of Change (CCC) aspiring councillor.

Suspected ZANU PF thugs who attended the funeral in Concession allegedly disrupted the funeral by chanting vulgar slogans and denouncing the deceased, Bikai Zowa.

The incumbent Councillor Paradzai Chinyoka was subsequently assaulted after he tried to deliver an insulting speech to the opposition officials

Witnesses said it was not a good day for Chinyoka, who failed to silence his troops who were insulting CCC officials.

“Chinyoka got it wrong when he failed to control his troops, and above all, when he tried to deliver his speech, he proved that CCC officials and an angry youth assaulted him before disappearing,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Ward 15 in Mazowe West constituency and many suggested that people should respect a funeral.