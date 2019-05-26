Rigging fears hit MDC congress

Chairperson of the independent commission running the weekend elective process of the MDC congress, Japhet Moyo, has allayed rigging fears by some candidates saying the polls will be free and fair.

This comes after a number of candidates told The Standard yesterday that with all the hopes of clinching positions, they were fearful that the ground might be tilted in favour of other candidates.

The party will likely hold a national executive meeting early this week where candidates are expected to demand concrete measures to ensure the process is free and fair.

Others said they did not want party employees to be involved in the process for the same fear that some might be compromised.

However, in an interview yesterday, chairperson of the independent commission Moyo said there was nothing to fear as they were putting in place anti-rigging mechanisms.

“They (candidates) are not supposed to fear anything. Winning or losing elections is part of the game and those who are eligible for the elections must go to the membership and campaign peacefully,” Moyo said.

“I can assure those who are participating that the process will be free, fair and credible. We are an independent commission and we are not part of the MDC. I am doing this not as ZCTU, but as an individual.

“I am chairing that commission and all the candidates must just be happy because everything has been put in place for them to enjoy the congress. Those who are popular and have members’ support will be celebrating and those who lose must join the victors in celebrating,” he said.

Already stakes are high in the MDC with party bigwigs facing off for the few leadership positions up for grabs at the congress. Some of the positions such as the spokesperson and organising secretary as well as a litany of deputies will, however, come through appointment by the party leader Nelson Chamisa, who sailed through unchallenged.

Of note will be the vice-president positions where four senior members that include Tendai Biti, Morgen Komichi, Welshman Ncube and Elias Mudzuri will be fighting for two slots, while the three female contestants, who are Lynette Karenyi Kore, Lilian Timveos and Tracy Mutinhiri, will be fighting for one slot.

Fireworks are also expected for the secretary-general’s position where three heavyweights, Douglas Mwonzora, Charlton Hwende and Fortune Molokela, are eyeing the seat.

All the three have expressed confidence of winning although others claim the ground might be tilted against them. – The Standard