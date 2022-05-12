Rich vendor neglects family

A HOB-HOUSE woman recently shocked the court gallery at Mutare Civil Court when she claimed that her child’s father gets US$1 000 every month from vending.

Shyleen Chikukwa had people in stitches after she described Kudakwashe Nyandoro as a humble but rich person who does not flaunt his wealth.

According to Chikukwa, Nyandoro is a second-hand clothing vendor who gets US$1 000 during a good month and at least US$800 when business is not good.

From the US$1 000, Chikukwa wanted $15 000 for the upkeep of the couple’s minor child.

Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato presided over the matter.

Chikukwa, who gets $8 000 every month from vending, said she will be contributing all her earnings towards the welfare of the child.

“He has been negligent towards the upkeep of the child since 2020. Nyandoro is a rich man.

“He is well up as he gets at least US$1 000 from buying and selling second hand clothing.

“He sells more than 10 bales of second hand clothes every month and for me to say he gets US$1 000 every month is actually very economic. He gets a lot more than that,” she said.

When the gallery laughed, she added: “Do not judge him by how he is dressed. He is a humble man who does not brag about what he has. I lived with him and know the amount of money he brought home back then. He brought home a lot of US$100 bills.”

Nyandoro confirmed that at one time he used to get a lot of money from selling second hand clothing.

“The best that I could realise back then was at least US$500 a month. When we were still together, I do not want to lie, I made a lot of money. But business is not as good as it was before and I am left with no option, but to do menial jobs,” explained Nyandoro.

He claimed that he currently makes US$4 a day and roughly US$124 a month.

He offered US$15 for the upkeep of the child.

He said the rest of his earnings are used for rentals and groceries as he stays with his mother who is also his dependant.

“I rent two rooms and stay with my mother. Chikukwa stays in Hob-house at her brother’s house where she does not have to pay rentals,” he said.

He also accused Chikukwa of dumping the child at his residence in 2020.

Mr Chipato ordered Nyandoro to fork out $7 000 towards the upkeep of his child.

He also ordered Chikukwa to contribute the same amount towards the child’s welfare.

