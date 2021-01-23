Retired Major-General Nyambuya NOT dead

Retired Major-General Mike Nyambuya, former Energy minister and ex-deputy Speaker of the Senate who was reported to have died is alive and well.

There are some sections of the media which reported that the Retired Major-General had passed on after being misled by their sources.Elias Mambo/Zim Morning Post Twitted, “Getting it right…our sources misled us midnight… We have since contacted Nyambuya’s son who said the Rtd Maj general is well… We apologise to our valued readers, family and friends for the inconvinience caused.”

Nyambuya, commanded the ZNA forces at N’Djili Airport, Kinshasa, in 1998, when the Rwandan and allied forces attacked, starting the Second Congo War.

He retired, and became Governor of Manicaland, then Minister of Energy and Power Development, and is currently Speaker and Deputy Senate President.

He was implicated, as a minister, in the 1999 NocZim Scandal. He was made Governor of Manicaland. Following his election in March 2005, he was appointed Minister of Energy and Power Development in April.

In February 2008, he told Zimbabweans to conserve electricity. By turning off gadgets and lights when not in use, Zimbabwe could save up to 300MW of power daily.

In the March 2008 elections, he lost his Mutasa North seat and in 2009, was consequently dismissed from Cabinet.

In a February 2015 story, it is alleged that the CIO was spying on a group, who were Solomon Mujuru (who had died two years before the article), Paradzai Zimondi, Perence Shiri , Mike Nyambuya and Simbaneuta Mudarikwa. They used to meet regularly for drinks.