Rtd. Colonel Lionel Dyck Dies

Spread the love

CAPE TOWN – Retired Colonel Lionel Dyck, a distinguished veteran of the Zimbabwe National Army and the head of the Dyck Advisory Group (DAG), has died after a prolonged battle with cancer. He passed away in Cape Town.

Early Life and Military Career

Born in 1944 in Southern Rhodesia, Dyck began his military career in 1961 with the Rhodesian Army. His service continued until 1980, the year that marked the country’s transition to independence and its new identity as Zimbabwe.

After the establishment of Zimbabwe, Dyck remained committed to the military. He developed a close professional relationship with Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was then the Minister of Defence and is now the President of Zimbabwe. In recognition of his service, Dyck was awarded the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe.

In 1986, Dyck was appointed a Commissioner of Oaths, underscoring his respected status. He retired from the army in 1990 and subsequently relocated to South Africa, where he lived until his passing.

Entrepreneurial Ventures in South Africa

In South Africa, Dyck transitioned to the business world, founding a company focused on demining and anti-poaching efforts. His entrepreneurial spirit led to significant success and wealth. In 2012, he established the Dyck Advisory Group (DAG), a private military contractor firm specializing in mercenary operations, demining, and anti-poaching services.

Dyck’s reputation as a skilled private military contractor grew, making his services highly sought after. His legacy is marked by his contributions to both military and civilian spheres, particularly in areas concerning safety and conservation.

Retired Colonel Lionel Dyck’s life and work left an indelible mark on many. He will be remembered not only for his military prowess but also for his entrepreneurial achievements and dedication to humanitarian causes.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...