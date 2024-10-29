Retired Chief Air Marshal Elson Moyo Injured in Chegutu Traffic Accident

Spread the love

CHEGUTU – Retired Chief Air Marshal Elson Moyo, former Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, was injured in a single-vehicle accident near Chegutu on Monday afternoon.

According to a police memorandum, the incident occurred at the 10-kilometre peg along the Chegutu-Pickstone Mine road at approximately 3:00 p.m. Moyo, 67, was driving a silver Toyota Hilux double cab with registration number AES 3454 when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle veered off the road, struck a tree, and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels.

The report indicates that Moyo did not sustain visible injuries but complained of pain in his right hip and shoulder. He was initially taken to Chegutu District Hospital by a well-wisher and later airlifted by helicopter to Harare Hospital. Moyo’s condition is reported as stable, and his next of kin have been notified.

The vehicle suffered significant damage, including a dislodged front right wheel, damaged headlamp, and a dented front fender. It was towed to Moyo’s Concession Hill farm near Chegutu. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, which is being managed by ZRP Chegutu Traffic under report reference number RRB 5841121.

This accident involving a senior former military official has stirred public interest, especially given recent incidents involving high-ranking military and air force personnel. Over the past few years, several senior officers in Zimbabwe’s armed forces have died or been injured under mysterious circumstances, sparking speculation and conspiracy theories within the country.

Among the cases raising eyebrows is the sudden death of Major General Trust Mugoba in 2019, following a brief illness shortly after his return from Ethiopia, where he had served at the African Union. Another mysterious death was that of Air Commodore Pio Maketo, who passed away in a reported car accident in 2020. Brigadier General Ruphus Chigudu also died in an alleged accident in the same year.

The continued pattern of tragic incidents involving high-ranking military officials has led some analysts to question the safety of Zimbabwe’s senior military personnel. Although the causes of these incidents vary, their frequency has added to public concern. Given the high-profile nature of these cases, further developments regarding Retired Chief Air Marshal Moyo’s accident are likely to attract close attention.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...