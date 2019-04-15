‘Resurrection man’ Brighton Moyo took his secrets to the grave

Brighton “Elliot” Moyo – on the run after being exposed as the lead character in a “resurrection” drama involving a self-proclaimed prophet – succumbed to pneumonia after fleeing to Zimbabwe.

TimesLIVE retraced his journey home after the scandal to a remote Zimbabwean village in Lupane, Matabeleland North. The closest urban centre is Bulawayo, over 150km south.

There, Moyo was known as Thabiso Mlanje, 28, who in his formative years at the local Gogo Primary School was known for his football skills. He took the name Brighton Moyo when he got to South Africa.

Unbeknown to his grandmother and everyone back home, he became infamous for taking part in a “resurrection” ceremony performed by Congolese preacher Alph Lukau of Alleluia Ministries.