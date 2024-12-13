“Respect Local Communities or Leave Our Minerals Untouched” – Mnangagwa Warns Chinese Investors

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a veiled stern warning to Chinese investors, emphasising that Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth must directly benefit local communities.

Speaking during the unveiling of the rehabilitated Shurungwi-Mhandamabwe Road address, the President declared that any investors unwilling to comply with these expectations should abandon plans to exploit the country’s resources.

The increasing presence of Chinese mining companies in Zimbabwe has sparked widespread concerns about environmental degradation, particularly in rural and ecologically sensitive areas. While Chinese firms have invested heavily in the country’s mining sector, critics argue that the environmental cost is too high, with local communities often bearing the brunt of the damage.

“The wealth under the belly of the earth should help develop the hosting community,” Mnangagwa said, reiterating his administration’s commitment to ensuring equitable resource distribution. “All foreign investors should take heed. If they don’t want to comply, then they better leave our minerals underground.”

President Mnangagwa’s remarks reflect a growing focus on resource nationalism as Zimbabwe seeks to balance attracting foreign direct investment with safeguarding the interests of its citizens. He called on mining companies to establish tangible infrastructure projects, including schools, clinics, and roads, in communities where they operate.

“It’s no longer business as usual. Our people must see the benefits of their resources in real-time, not promises that remain unfulfilled,” he said.

He was emphatic that Mining Companies should prioritise developing hosting communities and not damage the environment. He said Govt will reclaim those areas damaged by artisanal miners in the past. But going forward, anyone who adversely affects the environment and fails to reclaim it, should not complain when the law is enforced to its fullest extent.

Mnangagwa’s comments come as his government intensifies the enforcement of local content policies and community benefit agreements. Under Zimbabwe’s amended Mines and Minerals Act, foreign companies are required to allocate a percentage of their revenue to community development initiatives.

Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando echoed the President’s sentiments, warning that companies failing to comply with these regulations could face license revocations. “We are taking a zero-tolerance approach to companies that do not honour their commitments to local communities,” Chitando stated.

Zimbabwe, home to some of the world’s richest deposits of gold, diamonds, lithium, and platinum, has increasingly become a focal point for global mining giants. However, Mnangagwa’s tough stance may force some foreign investors to rethink their strategies.

Economic analysts note that while the policy shift could enhance community welfare, it may also deter potential investors wary of stringent compliance requirements.

Residents of mineral-rich areas have welcomed Mnangagwa’s statements, citing years of neglect by mining firms that have extracted wealth without reinvesting in local infrastructure.

“We’ve been sidelined for too long,” said Tafadzwa Moyo, a community leader from Zvishavane, a mining town. “This is a step in the right direction. If implemented, it will bring real change to our lives.”

While the government’s position has been applauded, some critics argue that enforcement mechanisms need to be strengthened. Environmental advocacy groups have also called for greater transparency in mining operations and for funds allocated to community projects to be independently monitored.

President Mnangagwa concluded his address with a resolute message: “Zimbabwe’s resources belong to Zimbabweans first. We welcome investment, but not at the expense of our people. Together, we will ensure that our nation’s wealth benefits every citizen.”

This policy shift is expected to set the tone for Zimbabwe’s mining sector, potentially reshaping the landscape of resource exploitation in the country.

Reports of deforestation, water pollution, and destruction of arable land have become common in areas where Chinese miners operate. Mining activities, particularly in gold and lithium-rich regions such as Chimanimani, Mutoko, and Hwange, have left a trail of environmental destruction. Rivers once vital for drinking water and irrigation have been polluted with chemicals such as mercury and cyanide, posing serious health risks to communities and wildlife.

Local farmer Farai Chitombo from Mutoko described the devastating impact on his livelihood. “Our crops are failing because the water is contaminated. The land is scarred, and we’re left to fend for ourselves while the companies profit,” he said.

The Zimbabwean government has faced mounting pressure to address the issue. Environmental groups and residents have called for stricter enforcement of laws requiring environmental impact assessments (EIAs) before mining activities begin.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has repeatedly emphasised that foreign investors must prioritise community welfare and environmental protection. However, critics argue that the government’s rhetoric has not translated into consistent action, with some officials allegedly turning a blind eye to violations in exchange for personal gain.

Chinese firms, often operating through joint ventures with local entities, have defended their practices, claiming they adhere to local regulations. However, reports of illegal mining and unregulated activities have surfaced, suggesting otherwise.

Environmental advocate Simiso Dube from the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) noted, “Chinese miners are not the only culprits, but their scale of operations and the apparent lack of accountability have made them a major focus. There’s a need for comprehensive monitoring and enforcement to prevent irreversible damage.”

The Zimbabwean government has touted Chinese investment as a cornerstone of its economic growth strategy, particularly under its “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” mantra. Chinese companies are heavily involved in gold, lithium, and chrome mining, sectors critical for foreign currency generation.

However, the environmental costs have raised questions about the sustainability of this growth. Experts warn that unchecked degradation could undermine long-term agricultural productivity and biodiversity, further impoverishing rural communities.

