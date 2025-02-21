Residents Face Uncertainty Amid Mt Hampden Cyber City Development

Spread the love

HARARE – Residents of Turner Farm in Mt Hampden, who are set to be displaced to make way for the multi-million-dollar Zim Cyber City project, are calling on the government to provide a clear timeline for their relocation.

The displacement, affecting thousands of residents, has left many in limbo, unable to make long-term plans. The cyber city, projected to cost around US$60 billion upon completion, is part of Zimbabwe’s proposed new administrative capital, known as New Harare.

As part of the project’s early stages, the government exhumed approximately 1,000 graves between June and August last year. The initiative is being spearheaded by United Arab Emirates-based industrial conglomerate Mulk International, which has injected an initial US$500 million into the development.

Despite assurances from the government that affected residents would be relocated by mid-2025, many say they have not received any formal communication about when or where they will be moved.

“We are just hanging, waiting for something to happen, we are living on the edge,” said Tamira Rufaso, 40, one of the affected residents.

Cosmas Mandipwanya, who has lived in Mt Hampden since 1994, pleaded for more transparency. “We are pleading with the government to at least give us enough information. They should provide timelines so that we know when we are leaving and where we are going. Right now, I cannot even do a six-month or one-year project because we fear eviction at any time,” he said.

Another resident, Amos Basi, 48, expressed frustration over the uncertainty. “We have children to provide for, and right now we cannot even plan for the future. We can’t even do our small projects like chicken rearing or gardening,” he lamented.

Residents are also concerned about the impact on their children’s education. “I have grandchildren in exam classes, and I fear we may be evicted before they write their exams. If that happens, where will they continue their studies?” asked one elderly resident.

For older residents like 62-year-old Ephraim Kurushiwe, the biggest fear is becoming homeless. “I am asking the government to provide us with accommodation when they move us,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba, dismissed concerns about the displacement in a post on X (formerly Twitter) last November, ridiculing the media’s coverage of the issue.

“Some stories hadzina mushumo (are useless). Imagine a story featuring one seemingly distressed farm labourer standing in front of some dingy tenement of one room, all against a headline which says, ‘thousands in distress from displacement by proposed Cyber City!’” Charamba wrote.

Attempts to get a comment from the Ministry of Local Government were unsuccessful, as spokesperson Gabriel Masvora stated that he was still gathering information.

Many of the affected residents are descendants of deceased farm workers originally from Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Historically, from the early 1900s to the mid-1960s, significant numbers of Malawians, Mozambicans, and Zambians migrated to Zimbabwe (then Rhodesia) in search of better employment opportunities.

With the fate of Turner Farm residents still unclear, they continue to wait anxiously, hoping for government intervention and a structured relocation plan. – NewZim

