Resident challenges Chitungwiza municipality reinstatement of town clerk

A CHITUNGWIZA resident recently challenged Chitungwiza City Council after it reinstated beleaguered town clerk George Makunde, who isfacing serious allegations of abuse of office, Zim Morning Post has learnt.

The applicant, Ngonidzashe Tavhiringwa, launched the litigation at the High Court, challenging the reinstatement of Makunde.

In his application, Tavhiringwa seeks that a ruling be instituted making George Makunde, the second respondent’s reinstatement into employment, the renewal of his contract of employment and extension of his employment a nullity.

‘‘I have the right to enforce the proper management of the authority and am entitled to demand the lawful administration of the municipality,” Tavhiringwa added.

Applicant said being a ratepayer, he was entitled to challenge some of the actions taken by the Chitungwiza municipality as they had the potential to impact negatively on him.

He added that if the local authority was not administered in terms of the law, his interests would be adversely affected.

Makunde was appointed as Chitungwiza town clerk in October 2012.

He was employed on a five-year fixed term contract.

Makunde is facing allegations of deliberately absenting himself from duty without express authority and refusing to comply with instructions handed him by his seniors in council.