Registry Officer Fraudulently Issued Birth Certificates to Cameroonians heading to SA

BINDURA – An employee at the Mt. Darwin registry office, Tawanda Waniwa is at the centre of a fraud scandal after allegedly issuing four Zimbabwean birth certificates to Cameroonian nationals using local names such as Chingwaru, Maini, Chimbwanda, and Mhereyenyoka.

The foreign nationals reportedly presented the fraudulent birth certificates at Harare’s Market Square, claiming they had lost their waiting passes for Zimbabwean identification documents. Using this ruse, they were issued duplicate IDs, which they later used to successfully apply for Zimbabwean e-passports.

Once in possession of valid travel documents, the group attempted to cross into South Africa. However, their plan was thwarted at the Beitbridge border post when an observant officer noticed their language barrier and foreign accents, raising suspicion.

The incident has sparked concerns over the security of Zimbabwe’s passport system, which remains highly regarded across the region. Authorities have urged caution in handling such cases, stressing the importance of maintaining the integrity of the country’s travel documents.

“Please do not scandalize our passport. It still holds significant weight internationally,” said an official close to the investigation.

Investigations into the fraudulent issuance of birth certificates are ongoing, with Waniwa facing serious charges related to identity fraud and corruption.

