RBZ denies Mangudya, Mthuli Ncube feud

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has denied that there was an angry exchange of words between the Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and the Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya.

The RBZ said in a statement:

There was no angry exchange of words between the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Hon Professor Mthuli Ncube and RBZ Governor John Mangudya as alleged by the Zimbabwe Independent on the 15th of February 2019. This is fake news created out of a figment of imagination to create hatred and to confuse the market. The Monetary Policy Statement will be presented when due.

An article carried by the Independent claimed that Mangudya and Ncube clashed over the Monetary Policy Statement which was supposed to have been presented a few weeks ago. The delay has been a result of a disagreement between the two over bringing back the Zim dollar, a position advocated for by Mangudya but opposed by Ncube.