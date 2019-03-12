PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday arrived in Zimbabwe for the Bi-National Commission (BNC) which seeks to strengthen mutual cooperation and deepen implementation of 45 bilateral agreements between Harare and Pretoria.

Ramaphosa and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will on Tuesday co-chair the third session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission.

“The BNC is preceded by a ministerial session which was held earlier today (Monday), to consider and adopt the draft agreed minutes and joint communique negotiated by senior officials on 7 and 8 March. Ministers also coordinated the agenda and programme for the Heads of State session,” according to the presidency in Pretoria.

Relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe are conducted through the BNC, which was established in 2015.

“During the BNC, the two Heads of State will review bilateral cooperation and progress made with the implementation of bilateral agreements. South Africa and Zimbabwe are signatories to 45 agreements which cover a wide range of fields, including trade and investment, health, labour, migration, defence, taxation, tourism, scientific and technological cooperation, water and the environment,” said the presidency in a statement.

In terms of trade, South African exports to Zimbabwe totalled R30,8 billion, while imports from Zimbabwe amounted to R3,6 billion.

“South Africa and Zimbabwe enjoy sound bilateral political, economic and social relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back from the years of the liberation struggle,” said the presidency.

Deputy President David Mabuza will act as president during Ramaphosa’s absence.

African News Agency (ANA)