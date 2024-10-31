Rains cause flooding in Harare CBD

Spread the love

Heavy rains in Harare on Thursday have highlighted the city’s ongoing drainage problems, rendering several areas of the Central Business District (CBD) impassable. Blocked drains led to extensive flooding at numerous intersections, disrupting travel for pedestrians and motorists alike.

Some of the hardest-hit areas included intersections along Angwa and Robson Manyika Streets, Robert Mugabe Street, and the junction of Julius Nyerere and Nelson Mandela. Pedestrians were forced to navigate large pools of water, taking extra care to avoid splashes from passing vehicles. Many commuters experienced delays, leading to a number of employees reporting late to work.

Ticklas Mugadza, a city resident, highlighted the persistent challenges with infrastructure, saying, “Most commuters were delayed today. The drainage system needs urgent improvement.”

The flooding also affected businesses, with shop owners near intersections reporting reduced foot traffic. “The water is everywhere, making it difficult for customers to reach my shop,” explained Providence Man’ena, a shop owner along Robson Manyika Street. “We need better drainage systems to manage rainwater. This issue has become too frequent.”

Motorists encountered significant challenges as well, with several struggling to park near intersections filled with waterlogged potholes. The intersection at Robson Manyika and Angwa Streets was particularly problematic, leaving drivers in “a nightmare situation” as they tried to maneuver through the flooded area.

City Council spokesperson Stanley Gama acknowledged the difficulties but noted that the city’s size presents obstacles to managing drainage across the CBD effectively. “The CBD is vast, and sometimes these issues are difficult to address immediately,” said Gama. “But we respond as quickly as possible when these problems are reported. We have been actively working on the drainage system for the past three months.”

The recent rains have renewed calls for comprehensive drainage solutions to alleviate the perennial flooding, which impacts not only daily commuters but also businesses and the broader city infrastructure.

