Questions Raised Over Use of Prison Labour at Warren Hills Housing Estate

HARARE – The use of prison labour at a private housing development in Warren Hills has sparked debate, with social media users questioning why inmates are working on a project reportedly linked to West Properties, a real estate company owned by businessman Ken Sharpe.

Prominent social media commentator Matigari (@matigary) brought attention to the issue, posting on X (formerly Twitter) that he had observed prisoners under armed guard constructing a perimeter wall at the estate on Tuesday afternoon.

“Yesterday around 3 pm, I saw a very unusual thing. Prisoners under armed guard were building the perimeter wall on the housing estate coming up at Warren Hills Golf Course. I believe the development is a joint venture between Ken Sharpe’s company, West Properties, and the City of Harare,” Matigari wrote.

While acknowledging the potential benefits of prison labour in terms of upskilling inmates and generating income for the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS), Matigari questioned why a listed private company was using prison labour.

“I have no problem with the prison service getting prisoners to do productive work, upskilling prisoners, and supplementing prison service coffers. It would be great if they did that for government projects. West Properties is a listed company (REIT). I am curious why they are using prison labour though. Does anyone know?” he added.

Transparency Concerns Over Prison Labour Use

The use of inmates for construction projects is not uncommon in Zimbabwe, as the ZPCS often engages prisoners in public works to reduce operational costs. However, concerns arise when prison labour is used for private ventures, particularly without clear transparency on agreements, compensation, and prisoner welfare.

Yesterday around 3pm, I saw a very unusual thing. Prisoners under armed guard were building the perimeter wall on the housing estate coming up at Warren Hills Golf Course. I believe the development is a joint venture between Ken Sharpe’s company West Properties & City of Harare.… pic.twitter.com/ni3GPMWT2Z — mmatigari (@matigary) March 6, 2025

West Properties, which has been developing high-end housing projects in Harare, has yet to respond to the allegations. The company’s Warren Hills project has already faced scrutiny over its partnership with the City of Harare, with critics questioning the transparency of land deals involving the local authority.

Legal experts note that while Zimbabwean law allows for prisoners to be engaged in labour as part of their rehabilitation, questions remain about whether private firms should be allowed to benefit from such arrangements.

A human rights activist, speaking on condition of anonymity, called for clarification from authorities:

“If prisoners are being used to work on private developments, there must be full disclosure on whether they are being paid, what legal framework governs such contracts, and if their rights are being upheld. Otherwise, this could be a case of exploitation.”

As public debate grows, calls are mounting for both West Properties and the government to explain the legal basis for the prisoners’ involvement in the Warren Hills housing estate project.

