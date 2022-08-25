Prophet or a gangster?….. Mutumwa threatens to unleash orgy of violence

IN his church sermons he preaches peace, love, unity and forgiveness but in real life guns, threats and vulgar language are the order of the day.

Prophet Emmanuel Mutumwa is an angry man.

A man spitting venom.

A man obsessed with revenge.

A man itching for a fight and ready to ‘kill’.

A man who has tossed all the principles and teachings of the Bible out of the window.

And all the anger is directed at someone that owes the Man of God money.

Social media and the internet in general never forgets.

But the prophet, perhaps, was not in class when that part of the curriculum was delivered by the lecturer.

Why?

Because a few days ago he decided that the best way to get back his money from a debtor was to threaten them on social media.

A very big mistake because the whole world got a snippet into the life of an angry Prophet and his frustrations.

He was so angry that he thought it was wise to show off a gun, as proof to his debtor, that he meant business.

B-metro will show its readers a string of messages that the Man of God posted on WhatsApp demanding his money from an unknown debtor.

In one of the posts, he said he wants his money back on Monday, in full, otherwise he was ready to commit a crime that would certainly land him in jail.

In the other post, he wrote “ZBC and Newspaper be ready”. The post was probably insinuating that the Press must be on standby to report on a crime that Mutumwa would commit if he was not paid on Monday.

The most chilling on the posts, was a picture of a gun on a bed although the photo did not have supporting texts to elaborate exactly what he intended to do with the firearm.

B-Metro tried to get in touch with Mutumwa via landline and WhatsApp but our calls were not answered or returned.

