Prophet burns demonic iPhone

In one message the sender said he was good at oral sex. “Ndinonanzva kunge ndikudya ice cream.”
The Citizen caught up with Todd Vines and he seemed calm after burning the phone.
“As you can see the demonic phone is gone. The demon wanted to destroy the ministry.”
Two of the husbands turned up for the burning ceremony and appeared relieved the demon phone had been burned.
“I am happy the demon was burned. We prayed that it won’t happen again. I feel angry that the demon had targeted our prophet. He has changed our lives so much,” commented Mr Moyo.
We managed to track the husband who didn’t turn up, it is said the wife had replied favourably to the ‘demon’ and even arranged to meet him.
” I won’t be deceived. Vines knows what he did and he will surely pay for it. He is a wolf in a sheepskin.”
The Citizen just hopes nothing tragic will happen because of the ‘demonic phone.’