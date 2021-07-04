Prophet burns demonic iPhone

A Sunningdale prophet has shocked the community by claiming his iPhone was hacked by a demon who went on to text 3 of the married women in his WhatsApp group begging for sex.

Prophet John Todd Vines(36) of The Blessed Vineyard Church made the claim after being confronted by a husband of one of the ladies.

The messages were too graphic and even included nudes.

The lady hadn’t believed it was really the prophet sending her the messages.

But the sender insisted, “Ndagara ndototapirirwa newe. Nditoriwo munhu wenyama. I promise to make you come”.