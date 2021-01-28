Prominent Kwekwe property mogul dies

Kwekwe’s popular businessman and property mogul, Mr Sebastian Hakurimwi Mukewa has died.

He was 85.

Mr Mukewa succumbed to an undisclosed ailment while in Harare and was buried in Kwekwe at Msasa Park Cemetery on Wednesday.

Sekuru Mukewa, as he was known, was one of the first black business people to build shops at Mbizo 4 shopping Centre in 1978 before expanding to Mbizo 16 and Central business District.

His business empire would eventually spread across the mining town where he, besides properties, had interests in a number of butcheries, grocery shops and fuel outlets.

Family spokesperson, Mr Charles Mukewa said the family had lost a pillar of strength and a hard worker.

“I can confirm that our father breathed his last peacefully while in Harare. We have lost a visionary who never stopped trying despite his age. We have lost a great man in the family who contributed a lot not only in the family but also the Kwekwe community at large. We have lost a teacher, philanthropist, father, grandfather, and role model,” said Mr Charles Mukewa.