Professor Ibbo Mandaza Appointed Acting Secretary-General of Global Pan-African Movement

ARUSHA, Tanzania – Zimbabwean academic and publisher, Professor Ibbo Mandaza, has been named the acting secretary-general of the Global Pan-African Movement (GPAM) following the death of Professor Ikwaweba Bunting on October 3, 2024. The appointment was announced during a GPAM meeting held in Arusha, Tanzania, where Professor Cheryl Tawede was also elected as the acting deputy secretary-general.

In an official statement, the GPAM Secretariat expressed deep sorrow over Bunting’s passing, emphasizing his significant contributions to the Pan-African movement. The unanimous decision to appoint Professor Mandaza and Professor Tawede reflects the movement’s confidence in their leadership.

Professor Mandaza is a prominent figure in the Pan-African community, with a longstanding affiliation with GPAM. He has participated in multiple congresses, including the 6th Congress in Dar es Salaam in 1976 and the 7th Congress in Kampala in 1994. Mandaza has also served on the GPAM Governing Council and is an advocate for the proposed PanAfrika Graduate University, envisioned as a key academic and ideological hub for the movement.

The leadership transition marks a new chapter for GPAM as it continues its mission of promoting Pan-African ideals and unity.

