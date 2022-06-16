Prof. Moyo sends congratulatory message to VP Chiwenga

Exiled Zimbabwe Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, and Patrick Zhuwa have congratulated Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on his new marriage to Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi.

Chiwenga’s marriage to Baloyi is his third having been previously married to Mubaiwa and Jocelyn Mauchaza.

The army colonel was one of the few people who were allowed to visit Chiwenga when he was hospitalised in China.

Said Professor Moyo on Twitter, “Makorokoto Mukanya and all the best from us all,” in a message which included Saviour Kasukuwere, PatrickZhuwao.<

Originally from Nkayi, the 46-year-old Baloyi is said to be one of the sharp minds in the Zimbabwean National Army.

The new Second Lady is not only beautiful but intelligent as well. Chiwenga’s new wife Miniyothabo Baloyi is the holder of a Doctorate in Business Studies from the Midlands State University and two master’s degrees from the University of Zimbabwe and the Midlands State University. Baloyi is multilingual and is said to be multilingual and is fluent in six languages including Mandarin, French and Zulu.

In a statement Wednesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa also said Chiwenga had tied the knot with his partner colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi who is a serving officer in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).