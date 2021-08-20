Prof Jonathan Moyo calls for revolt to topple Mnangagwa

Exiled former cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo has challenged Zimbabwean youths to take President Emmerson Mnangagwa head on after he said the opposition cannot assume power in the country as what happened to the neighboring Zambia.

Moyo said Mnangagwa is drunk with power and is waffling there by insulting both Zambians and Zimbabweans.

“Mnangagwa, the octogenarian drunk with power, waffling that what happened in Zambia cannot happen in Zimbabwe that’s not only an insult to both Zimbabweans& Zambians , but it is also a direct challenge to the youths in Zim to take the octogenarian head on at the polls in 2023, reads Moyo’s tweet.

President Mnangagwa who was in Mutare commissioning a production oxygen plant yesterday scoffed at suggestions that the Zambian situation of the opposition taking over power can happen in Zimbabwe.

He said, “Let me tell you even before you ask me if anyone dreams of what happened in Zambia happening in Zimbabwe, come back to your senses and brew some beer.”

However, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa found hope in the Zambian polls where opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema defeated incumbent president Edgar Lungu and is now confident of defeating Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential election.