Pro-Chiwenga Group Rallies Support, Condemns Crackdown on Protesters

HARARE – The General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association (GCVSA) has issued a strongly worded statement condemning the police crackdown on demonstrators amid growing tensions within Zimbabwe’s ruling party.

The group, which backs Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has called on citizens to continue resisting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom they accuse of tyranny and corruption.

In a statement released on March 31, 2025, GCVSA praised Zimbabweans for their participation in recent protests, describing them as a show of “unwavering courage and patriotism.”

“The enemy expected fear, but you showed them the fire of a determined nation!” the statement reads.

GCVSA also claimed that dissatisfaction within the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) is mounting, with some soldiers allegedly sympathizing with the protesters.

“The rumblings within the barracks cannot be ignored. The army, drawn from the sons and daughters of Zimbabwe, stands with the people. Many within the ranks know that their duty is to the nation, not to a handful of corrupt elites. The oppressors are losing control, and their greatest fear is a people united with their armed forces!”

The statement further urged citizens to remain resolute, declaring that the struggle would only end when General Chiwenga leads Zimbabwe.

“The battlefield is set, and victory belongs to the fearless! Continue to mobilize, continue to resist Zviganda. The struggle does not end until General Chiwenga leads Zimbabwe to greater heights!”

The release, signed by GCVSA Secretary-General Ntokozo Msipha, comes amid intensifying factional disputes between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, as reports of a potential power shift continue to circulate.

Meanwhile, authorities have maintained a heavy security presence in major cities following last week’s nationwide stayaway protest, with tensions expected to rise in the coming days.

