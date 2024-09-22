Presidential Spokesperson Praises Zimbabwe Media Commission for Fostering Government-Media Relations

Spread the love

HARARE – Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has commended the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) for its efforts in maintaining positive relations between the government and the media, following a recent production error by The Financial Gazette that sparked controversy.

Charamba, who serves as the Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications, praised ZMC after an advertorial mistake in the newspaper incorrectly implied that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had passed away. The error occurred in a birthday message for the President, which mistakenly included the phrase, “May His Soul Rest in Eternal,” prompting an apology from Modus Group, the paper’s parent company.

Taking to social media, Charamba reflected on the situation, describing it as a “turning point” for government-media relations. He pointed out that this incident was one of two media-related issues he had dealt with recently, both involving President Mnangagwa. “The first was an editorial issue with Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), and the second, a production error at the Modus Group,” Charamba said.

He explained that while the AMH issue was resolved through broader discussions led by ZMC at a media retreat, the Modus Group’s mistake was handled swiftly with public and formal apologies. “The Modus Group took the initiative to apologize publicly and formally to the Ministry of Defence and dispatched a delegation to personally apologize to the President,” Charamba noted.

In a lighthearted moment during the apology, Charamba recalled how President Mnangagwa joked about the mistake, suggesting that the Modus Group send a wreath to State House since he was “already dead.” The humorous exchange helped ease tensions, with the President even mockingly threatening to detain the Modus Group team before rescinding the “order.”

Reflecting on the broader implications of the incidents, Charamba emphasized the importance of understanding the media’s operational challenges and avoiding unnecessary conflicts. He also praised the ZMC for its role in addressing the issue effectively and acknowledged the media’s responsibility to own up to mistakes and make amends.

“Apologies do not presage weakness; they build trust and demonstrate professionalism,” Charamba said, adding that the media and government should strive for dialogue over conflict in times of disagreement.

Charamba also lauded the Modus Group for its leadership and transparency in handling the matter, expressing optimism about the future of government-media relations.

