Presidential Schemes: Mnangagwa’s office blows 81 percent of budget in 6 months

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Office spent 81 percent of its 2025 annual budget by midyear, while the ministry of transport has already blown past its full-year allocation, spending 116 percent by June, according to official figures in the 2025 Mid-Term Budget Review.

The report, presented to parliament by finance minister Prof Mthuli Ncube last Thursday, shows that the government spent ZiG98 billion in the first six months of the year—representing 35 percent of the national budget. However, expenditure patterns across ministries reveal glaring imbalances, with some ministries overspending while others significantly underspend.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development had a budget of ZiG5.4 billion but had already spent ZiG6.3 billion by June.

The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) budgeted ZiG10.6 billion and had spent ZiG8.5 billion by June.

The National Housing and Social Amenities ministry had also chewed 64 percent of its vote.

The massive overspending by the transport ministry is largely attributed to capital-intensive projects such as the Trabablas Interchange in Harare and preliminary works on the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road.

The OPC’s high utilisation — often opaque in its operations — includes spending by the Central Intelligence Organisation, vehicle procurement, and support for war veterans’ empowerment schemes.

The ministry of defence had spent 33 percent of its allocation by June, while the ministry of home affairs was at 35 percent. Together, they received ZiG33.8 billion, largely directed towards salaries, operations, and maintenance of security infrastructure.

Notably, debt servicing and pensions also consumed large chunks of the budget. Interest payments were ZiG2.5 billion – 45 percent of annual projection. Pensions consumed ZiG9.4 billion, 45 percent of annual allocation.

In contrast, core public services continue to lag. Health and Child Care spent only 25 percent of its ZiG27.8 billion allocation. Primary and secondary education had just 31 of budget spent; higher and tertiary education 31 percent and social welfare (Public Service Ministry) a mere 24 percent.

The Audit Office spent as little as 10 percent of its allocation, raising concerns about the capacity of oversight institutions to monitor the massive expenditures elsewhere.

While Ncube insisted the budget is being implemented “within approved levels,” the skewed disbursement reveals a pattern of politically loaded frontloading — with infrastructure, executive functions, and defence getting the lion’s share of early spending.

“Transport and the presidency get early cash to fund ribbon-cutting. Health and education are always told to wait for the third or fourth quarter of the year,” opposition MP Discent Bajila said. – ZimLive