Preparations for SADC Summit in Harare on Track, Says Muswere

Harare, Zimbabwe – The government has confirmed that preparations for the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit, set to take place in Harare this August, are progressing smoothly.

Speaking on the matter, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere, assured that all necessary arrangements are being meticulously handled to ensure a successful event. The summit will see leaders from across the SADC region convene to discuss key issues and strategies for regional development and cooperation.

“Preparations for the SADC Summit are well on course,” stated Muswere. “We are committed to hosting a successful summit that will foster unity and progress within our region.”

The summit is expected to draw significant attention, providing a platform for dialogue on economic, political, and social matters affecting the member states. Harare is gearing up to welcome the dignitaries, with various sectors working in unison to ensure the event’s success.

As the date approaches, more details about the summit’s agenda and participants will be unveiled, highlighting Zimbabwe’s role in promoting regional collaboration and development. – Daily News

