Possible Coup Looms in Zimbabwe as Armoured Military Tanks Roll into the Capital

HARARE – Zimbabwe is on high alert following the sudden and unusual movement of military tanks in the capital, Harare, raising speculation of a possible coup against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing more than 20 military tanks in the affluent Borrowdale suburb on Wednesday morning, evoking memories of the 2017 military intervention that led to the ousting of former President Robert Mugabe.

In an attempt to allay fears, presidential spokesperson George Charamba, writing under his social media alias dhonzamusoro007, claimed that the military activity was part of routine drills.

“Support your Zimbabwe Defence Force, ZDF, as it goes through the routine of ensuring all its battle systems are in tip-top state!!! #ZDF, KEEPING YOU SECURE AND DEFENDED,” he posted.

Despite these reassurances, tensions within the ruling ZANU-PF party continue to escalate, with growing reports of a power struggle between President Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Prophecies and Political Tensions Fuel Anxiety

The political uncertainty has been further exacerbated by viral videos of a local prophet predicting a violent coup. The unnamed prophet warned that Zimbabwe would witness another military takeover, but this time with significant bloodshed.

“The Lord has spoken, and I must pray for Zimbabwe. I saw another coup—one that will bring chaos and bloodshed. This will not be like before; this time, there will be much suffering, and many lives will be lost,” the prophet declared.

This prophecy aligns with growing concerns over a potential military intervention following reports that a succession deal between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga has collapsed. The alleged agreement, which was said to guarantee Chiwenga the presidency after Mnangagwa’s first term, has reportedly been abandoned, deepening the rift between the two leaders.

War Veterans Issue Ultimatum to Mnangagwa

Further fueling speculation, senior ZANU-PF Central Committee member and war veteran Blessing Geza has openly warned that Mnangagwa’s leadership is in jeopardy. Geza, a former liberation war fighter with deep military connections, has suggested that veterans will take drastic steps to remove the president.

Reports indicate that secret meetings have been held between senior military officials and war veterans to strategise against Mnangagwa’s extended rule under the controversial #ED2030 agenda. Sources suggest that Chiwenga’s loyalists within the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) are growing increasingly frustrated and may be planning to act.

Historical Parallels with the 2017 Coup

The current developments mirror the political landscape leading up to the 2017 military coup that removed Mugabe from power. Then-General Chiwenga, backed by key military figures, orchestrated the takeover after Mugabe attempted to position his wife, Grace Mugabe, as his successor by dismissing Mnangagwa from the vice presidency.

Since assuming office, Mnangagwa has systematically sidelined Chiwenga and purged military officers loyal to him. Several key figures from the 2017 coup, including Perrence Shiri and Paradzai Zimondi, have died under mysterious circumstances, prompting speculation that Mnangagwa orchestrated their removal to weaken Chiwenga’s influence.

Despite these purges, Chiwenga retains significant support within the security sector, and there are indications that his faction may be preparing to challenge Mnangagwa’s rule.

A Nation on Edge

Sources claim that a high-level meeting was recently held in Mashonaland Central, a region historically associated with political coups. Insiders suggest that the military is growing increasingly disillusioned with Mnangagwa’s leadership and may be plotting against him. One source noted:

“You hear what credible war veterans like Blessing Geza are saying. He is not hallucinating; he is communicating a message from the script, and you must listen to him carefully.”

Adding to the uncertainty, another prominent prophet, Ian Ndlovu, has issued a stark warning:

“We must continue to pray for our nation… Two trains are set to collide. I personally pray for peace for all ordinary Zimbabweans, but change must not be stopped, in whatever form it needs to come.”

Mnangagwa’s Defence Strategy

Unlike in 2017, Mnangagwa has fortified his grip on power, appointing loyalists to key military and intelligence positions while consolidating control over ZANU-PF and state institutions. However, history has shown that even the most heavily fortified leaders can be overthrown if military discontent reaches a tipping point.

With tensions escalating and war veterans openly challenging his rule, Zimbabwe may be on the verge of yet another political upheaval. The coming days will be critical in determining whether Mnangagwa can weather the storm or if Zimbabwe is heading toward a repeat of its turbulent past.

