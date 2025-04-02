Porf. Jonathan Moyo Denies Links to Viral ‘Jonathan Mayo’ Article

Spread the love

Harare – Renowned Zimbabwean academic and former government minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo, has distanced himself from an article circulating on social media under the name “Prof Jonathan Mayo.”

Moyo expressed his dismay at being linked to the piece, dismissing it as a “rubbish” publication.

“I’m shocked that some people want to associate me with this rubbish piece,” Moyo told The NewsHawks.

The article, which has been widely shared across various social media platforms, has ignited speculation regarding its authorship. However, Moyo has categorically denied any involvement.

The piece, titled Who is Geza, purportedly authored by “Prof Jonathan Mayo,” discusses Zimbabwean politics, criticising President Emmerson Mnangagwa (referred to as “ED Amini”) and expressing support for an individual named Geza. The article accuses Mnangagwa of attempting to alter the national constitution for personal and familial gain.

It also portrays Geza as a revolutionary figure fighting against corruption and misgovernance, contrasting him with mainstream politicians described as “young democrats” who are ineffective and self-serving. The article calls on Zimbabweans to rally behind Geza to bring about political and economic transformation.

Moyo, a seasoned political analyst and former information minister, has often been vocal on Zimbabwean political issues. However, he firmly refuted any connection to the widely circulated piece, making it clear that the article does not reflect his views or authorship.

Social media users remain divided on the controversy, with some believing that the article was deliberately misattributed to Moyo, while others continue to speculate about its origins. The debate highlights the growing challenge of misinformation and misrepresentation in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

As the discussion continues, Moyo remains resolute in disassociating himself from the publication, reiterating that the claims linking him to the “Jonathan Mayo” article are baseless.

