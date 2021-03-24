Politburo meeting in Harare today

The ruling Zanu PF will today hold a Politburo meeting at its headquarters in Harare.

In a statement this morning, the party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo urged members to be punctual.

“The Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Thursday 25 March 2021 (tomorrow) at the home of the people’s revolution, Zanu PF headquarters commencing 1000hrs,” he said.

All members are expected to be seated by 9.45am.