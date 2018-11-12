Police quiz MDC security chief over Chamisa ‘abduction’ scuffle

POLICE have summoned for questioning, MDC President Nelson Chamisa’s head of security in relation to Saturday’s chaotic events that saw the opposition leader survive what the party claims was an abduction attempt.

Chamisa later filed charges against his unknown assailants but reports say the opposition leader and his aides also face assault charges later made by persons claiming to have been roughed up during the skirmishes.

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume told the media at the Morgan Tsvangirai House, the party’s main headquarters, on Monday that MDC head of security, Edward Gudhe was summoned for questioning by the police CID Law and Order Division.

He accused the state of persecuting victims of its own brutality and often pinning baseless allegations against them.

“They started off by trying to say it (abduction) is stage managed. Having realised that that does not carry, Monica Mutsvangwa, the Minister of Information, put out a statement that they will charge the president (Chamisa) and his security team.

“Indeed, they have called the head of our security to (CID) Law and Order and they have him as we speak,” Mafume said.

Gudhe’s fate was not yet known by end of business Monday.

The MDC spokesperson further claimed the state harboured a plot to kill his boss through a state-managed road accident.

This follows what the party says were incidents in which suspected state agents have been trailing the opposition leader to many places, often trying to distract his movements.

“It is sinister in that the surveillance is being done in a manner that endangers the life of the President,” Mafume said.

“They follow his motorcade at extraordinarily high speeds, they interfere with the vehicles in his motorcade and at times they almost run him off the road in blatant violation of road rules.

“We are certain the intention is to cause an accident and then blame his drivers of negligence.”

