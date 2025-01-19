Police Officer Injured as Train Collides with Official Vehicle in Marondera

Spread the love

MARONDERA – A police officer sustained injuries on Saturday evening when an official vehicle he was driving collided with a train at a level crossing in Marondera.

Preliminary reports indicate that the officer failed to adhere to level crossing rules, which require all drivers to stop and ensure the tracks are clear before proceeding. The incident occurred while the officer was reportedly in pursuit of a fleeing commuter omnibus (kombi).

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) issued a statement in the wake of the accident, urging all motorists, including law enforcement officers, to exercise extreme caution when approaching level crossings.

“We remind drivers to always prioritise safety at level crossings and to never attempt to outrun an approaching train,” the NRZ cautioned.

The collision has reignited concerns about the importance of observing traffic regulations at railway crossings. Authorities emphasise that failure to comply with these rules poses significant risks to both human life and property.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Further investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...