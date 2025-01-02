Police deny claims ex boss Godwin Matanga defied retirement order

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police says its immediate former boss Godwin Matanga has exited the force with “no hurdles” as it moved Thursday to dispel social media claims the veteran top cop had reported for work in defiance of his retirement order.

Matanga, who succeeded Augustine Chihuri as Police Commissioner General when former President Robert Mugabe was ousted from power in 2017, was retired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

His last day in office, as announced by the Presidency last month, was set for 31 December 2024 with one of his deputies Stephen Matanga promoted to take his place.

However, social media claimed Matanga had defiantly showed up at the Police General Headquarters decked out in his usual police uniform while insisting there has been no official communication directed to him stating he should call time on his long service to the force.

This has prompted an official police response stating the contrary.

In a statement, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Matanga has since left.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses social media postings attributed to COZWA and other sites alleging that Retired Commissioner-General of Police Tandabantu Godwin Matanga reported to his office today in police uniform claiming that he was not served with a letter of dismissal,” Nyathi said.

He said, “the post is totally false and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves”.

“The new Commissioner-General of Police Stephen Mutamba has effectively taken the full command of the Zimbabwe Republic Police in its entirety with no hurdles.

“Contrary to the allegations, there is no Support Unit, Romeo Troop on standby.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police cautions individuals and groups trying to sow discord in the organization that decisive criminal action will be taken for the law to take its course,” Nyathi said.

Source: ZimLive

