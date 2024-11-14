Police Bolster Security Ahead of SADC Summit in Harare

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwean police have significantly intensified security measures across the capital in preparation for the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Summit, scheduled to be held in Harare later this week.

The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has called for an extraordinary summit to address the deepening post-election crisis in Mozambique, as deadly protests continue to spread across the country.

Rights groups say at least 18 people have been killed by security forces since protests erupted after the disputed October 9 election, which was won by the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo).

The opposition, which backed independent presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, who came second to Frelimo’s Daniel Chapo, rejected the outcome, claiming widespread rigging. Zimbabwe, which chairs Sadc, said the regional leaders would meet in Harare between November 16 and 20 “to address issues of regional significance”. “(The) summit is expected to be briefed on political events in the region, including the recent elections in Mozambique and Botswana and upcoming polls in Namibia,” Information Minister Janfran Muswere told journalists in Harare.

This high-level summit, set to attract heads of state and other key officials from across the region, will focus on addressing pressing political, economic, and social issues affecting Southern Africa.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) announced that a wide range of security protocols are being enforced to ensure the safety of the delegates and maintain order during the summit. These measures include increased police presence, deployment of tactical units, and strategic roadblocks in high-traffic areas around Harare. In addition, police are coordinating closely with other security agencies to monitor potential security risks and ensure a smooth flow of traffic for summit activities.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement and exercise patience during this period. “We are working to secure the city and ensure the safety of all delegates and residents. The public is advised to follow the guidelines, and we are asking for cooperation, particularly in areas where there may be movement restrictions,” Nyathi stated.

The summit agenda is expected to include discussions on regional stability, economic collaboration, and strategic responses to issues such as political tensions and security challenges within SADC member states. The presence of high-profile figures from across Southern Africa has led to elevated security protocols, with ZRP officials emphasizing the need for vigilance amid reports of potential threats tied to regional instability.

In preparation for the summit, the ZRP has reportedly deployed officers trained in counter-terrorism and crowd control to manage potential risks associated with hosting a large international event. Authorities have also enhanced surveillance in key areas, including Harare’s central business district and major hotels where dignitaries are expected to stay.

The instability in Mozambique is a huge threat to the economies of neighbouring landlocked countries such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which rely on the country’s ports for imports and exports.

