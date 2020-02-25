Plot to besiege houses of Chamisa and Biti exposed

MDC Deputy Spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka has claimed that there is a plot by unnamed persons to siege the houses of MDC President Nelson Chamisa, Vice President Tendai Biti and Deputy Chairperson Job Sikhala.

Tamborinyoka warned that the move will create an uprising in Zimbabwe.

“The Sarajevo assassination triggered a World War. The plot to siege the homes of the people’s leaders Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti and Job Wiwa Sikhala is playing right into the hands of a restive people itching for action. This is exactly what the people want. Please bring it on.” Tamborinyoka said.

This is a developing story…