Pizza Inn Donates Borehole to Domboshava Community Worth USD $4,500

Pizza Inn Zimbabwe has significantly contributed to the Domboshava community by donating a borehole worth $4,500.

By Tina Musonza

The borehole, drilled in Nyamande Village, is set to benefit 30 widows and 37 orphans by providing access to clean water, helping to improve their livelihoods.

The donation is part of Pizza Inn’s broader social responsibility initiatives, coinciding with the company’s 30th anniversary in the fast-food industry. As the brand celebrates three decades of success, it reinforces its commitment to giving back to the communities that have supported its growth.

The borehole is expected to play a key role in supporting local projects such as gardening and brick-making, which will generate income for vulnerable members of the community. Pastor Victoria Buzuzi, representing the beneficiaries, expressed deep gratitude for the support.

“We are thankful to Pizza Inn for this generous donation. They initially assisted us with groceries and, after seeing our needs, offered to fund a long-term project. This borehole will provide us with clean water, which is vital for the success of our initiatives,” said Pastor Buzuzi.

She added that the water will be crucial for agricultural projects, with farm produce set to be sold at Showgrounds Market. The funds raised will be distributed equally among needy households, providing financial support to sustain their livelihoods.

This latest gesture further highlights Pizza Inn’s dedication to social responsibility. By providing essential resources to marginalized communities, the fast-food giant is actively contributing to the improvement of lives across Zimbabwe.

As Pizza Inn commemorates its 30-year milestone, it continues to strengthen its role not only as a leading fast-food brand but also as a socially conscious entity committed to empowering local communities.

