Pit bull victim laid to rest

THE Bluff Hill, Harare, man who was mauled to death by his neighbour’s dogs, was yesterday laid to rest at Granville Cemetery.

Hundreds of people from the Bluff Hill community were at the cemetery to pay their last respects to Samuel Machara (39).

He was mauled to death by four pit bull dogs belonging to Mike Mupinga (40), who has since been arrested, appeared in court and was remanded in custody on culpable homicide charges.

Mourners were afforded a chance to view Machara’s body before burial at the cemetery after pleading with senior officials from the Johanne Masowe yeSaturday sect, who were leading the burial church service.

Church leaders had denied mourners an opportunity to view the body, citing the sect’s regulations.

Machara family spokesperson, Mr Azaria Machara hailed the Bluff Hill community for its support for “standing with us when Samuel experienced the painful death”.

“Although Samuel was not an ardent follower of Johanne Masowe, church members played a significant role in comforting us as a family, giving us hope and assisting us in many ways. Samuel was a reserved person and the family has lost a true reflection of a peacemaker,” he said.

On the other hand, the Mupinga family apologised for failing to contain its dogs and assisted with food.

“May Samuel’s soul rest in eternal peace,” said Mr Machara.

The deceased’s body was found lying by the roadside in Bluff Hill.

According to police, Machara’s body had wounds on the neck, thighs, hands, some nail scratches on the belly, and some flesh was protruding on the right side of the back.

Four dogs belonging to Mupinga were seen roaming near the deceased’s body while a white pit bull had blood stains on its mouth.

Source: Herald