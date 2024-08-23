‘Pilot’s blackout led to fatal crash’

Spread the love

The body of Captain Fungai Majakwara, a 50-year-old Zimbabwean pilot who tragically died in a plane crash in Malawi on Tuesday, is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe today, according to his father, Captain Jonathan Majakwara.

The tragedy occurred when Captain Majakwara suddenly collapsed at the controls shortly after takeoff, causing the small aircraft to continue on autopilot for several miles before crashing into Lake Malawi. The incident claimed the lives of the pilot and one passenger, while a second passenger sustained injuries and is currently hospitalized.

Family and friends are mourning at Plot 2, Xenia, Mazowe River Road, Christon Bank. Captain Jonathan Majakwara, the pilot’s father, confirmed that a post-mortem indicated his son was in good health prior to the incident. He revealed that information from Malawian authorities, based on an account from the sole survivor, suggests that a 15-minute blackout occurred mid-flight. Investigations into the cause of the blackout are ongoing.

Captain Fungai Majakwara is set to be buried on Sunday in Harare. His body is expected to arrive at Robert Mugabe International Airport at 1:15 p.m. today. The funeral will take place Sunday afternoon at Glen Forest Memorial Park.

Captain Jonathan Majakwara expressed deep sorrow over his son’s death, describing him as a well-cultured and disciplined individual who was deeply connected to people worldwide.

“My son was a caring and dedicated person,” he said, adding that messages of condolence have poured in from across the globe.

Captain Fungai Majakwara was the managing director of Nyasa Express, the Malawian company that owned the ill-fated Cessna C210 aircraft, which carried three people, including the pilot, when it crashed in Nkhotakota District, about 200 kilometers northeast of Lilongwe. He was a seasoned pilot with extensive experience in airline, corporate, and charter flying, and had served as a Southern Africa Development Community Civil Aviation Authorities representative at the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Among the passengers was Dutch national Ms. Charlotte Lemstra, 24, who was rescued by local fishermen and is currently receiving treatment for minor injuries. Malawian authorities have launched an investigation into the crash, with preliminary findings indicating that the pilot lost consciousness during the flight from Nkhotakota to Liwonde Township.

Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi, Dr. Nancy Saungweme, expressed her condolences, describing Captain Majakwara as a dedicated businessman with a vision for the aviation industry in the region. “His untimely death is a great loss to his family, friends, and Zimbabwe,” she said, also extending her sympathies to the family of the other passenger who died in the crash.

Nyasa Express confirmed that the private charter flight, which departed from Tongole Airfield in Nkhotakota at 14:06 hrs, was en route to Liwonde Game Reserve but failed to land as scheduled. The investigation into the cause of the tragic accident is ongoing.

Source: Herald

