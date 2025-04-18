Paul Kagame’s hit squad suspected of mystry fire at exiled businessman in Harare

Spread the love

HARARE – A recent fire that broke out in a Harare neighbourhood housing Rwandan refugees has intensified fears of covert operations by Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s feared intelligence network, with many now suspecting that the blaze may be linked to broader transnational repression tactics targeting political exiles across Africa.

While local authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire, members of the Rwandan diaspora in Zimbabwe have voiced alarm, linking the incident to an alleged pattern of intimidation, surveillance, and assassinations by Kigali’s intelligence operatives—commonly referred to as Kagame’s hit squad.

The inferno, which erupted in the early hours of Wednesday in the western suburbs of Harare, left several people injured and dozens displaced. Eyewitnesses reported hearing what sounded like a small explosion moments before flames engulfed the property, further fuelling speculation of foul play.

Human rights organisations and intelligence analysts have long accused Rwanda of operating clandestine units across the region, tasked with monitoring and neutralising perceived threats to the regime. These operatives are believed to work under the command of Rwanda’s Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI), with a mandate to track down former military officers, dissidents, and critics living abroad.

In Zimbabwe, a country that has traditionally offered sanctuary to political refugees from across Africa, concerns are rising that the Rwandan intelligence machine has infiltrated local refugee communities. Some exiles now believe that the Harare blaze may have been either a warning or a botched operation targeting a specific individual.

“This is not the first time we’ve had suspicious activity in our neighbourhood,” said a former Rwandan soldier now living in exile. “People are followed. We get strange phone calls. And now, suddenly, there’s a fire.”

Just days before the fire, Zimbabwean authorities quietly arrested a Rwandan former Intelligence officer at the Beitbridge border post, allegedly in connection with a gold smuggling operation. Sources close to the investigation claim the man had ties to Kigali’s military and intelligence structures, sparking fears that the smuggling activity may have doubled as cover for intelligence work.

The ex-soldier, whose identity remains undisclosed, was found in possession of illegal gold worth tens of thousands of U.S. dollars. Investigators are probing whether he was acting alone or as part of a broader clandestine network operating in Zimbabwe and the wider southern African region.

Security experts believe Rwanda’s use of former soldiers and military attachés in covert operations is well-documented. The arrest has raised eyebrows among Zimbabwean intelligence circles, who now suspect that more undercover agents may be embedded within refugee communities or local business networks.

President Paul Kagame’s government has consistently denied involvement in any extrajudicial killings or intelligence operations outside Rwanda’s borders. However, documented cases tell a different story.

In South Africa, the 2014 assassination of former Rwandan intelligence chief Patrick Karegeya was widely attributed to Rwandan agents. Other exiles have been surveilled, harassed, or forced into silence across Kenya, Mozambique, Uganda, and Europe. Zimbabwe, until now considered a relatively low-profile base for exiles, appears to have come into sharper focus.

“Zimbabwe’s proximity and open borders make it an ideal ground for soft operations,” noted one Harare-based regional security analyst. “It’s less visible than South Africa, but no less important in Rwanda’s intelligence calculations.”

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Zimbabwe has issued a cautious statement saying it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in touch with authorities to ensure the safety of all refugees.

“We take all security concerns seriously,” a UNHCR spokesperson said. “We urge governments to respect the sanctity of refugee status and uphold international protection standards.”

For Zimbabwe’s Rwandan exiles, many of whom are former military personnel, opposition members, or journalists, the fear is now palpable. Community leaders are calling for increased surveillance of foreign intelligence operatives and stronger protections from Zimbabwean authorities.

“This is psychological warfare,” one exiled journalist said. “They want us to feel like we’re being watched, that nowhere is safe. And unfortunately, that fear is now very real.”

As investigations into the fire and the gold smuggling case continue, the spotlight is turning towards the murky intersection of espionage, exile, and international crime—raising serious questions about how far Kagame’s reach truly extends.

