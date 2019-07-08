Patrick Zhuwawo speaks out

Exiled former Cabinet Minister Patrick Zhuwawo says the G40 organized million man march events were aimed at initiating a transition from old leadership to a new breed of dynamic young leaders who will implement the law of the land to the latter.

Zhuwawo, however, lamented that the November 2017 coup hindered that process.

“ZANU PF Youth League’s Million Man March was supposed to initiate a generational transformation of leadership from the liberation war generation of leaders towards leaders who would implement the provisions of the 2013 Constitution but that transition was disturbed by the November 2017 coup,” Zhuwawo said.

In the last of former President Robert Mugabe in power, the ZANU PF Youth League under the leadership of Kudzi Chipanga organized million man march and Youth Interface rallies which became a platform for Grace Mugabe to denigrate her rivalries.

Professor Jonathan Moyo has argued that the so-called G40 faction was fully behind the candidature of Sydney Sekeramayi to take over after Mugabe And then he will hand over to a young dynamic generation of leadership.

The G40 plans fell apart when ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga led a bloody military coup in November 2017.

Houses of Professor Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere were fired into and the relatives and workers were tortured.

Former Minister Ignatius Chombo was abducted and tortured after being accused of hiring Israeli snipers to kill Vice President Chiwenga.