Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria Leads Divine Liturgy in Harare

Harare, Zimbabwe – Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria and All Africa presided over a solemn Divine Liturgy on Sunday at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Harare, marking a significant occasion for the Orthodox faithful in Zimbabwe.

The Patriarch was received with warm enthusiasm in the cathedral courtyard by the Metropolitan Seraphim of Zimbabwe, alongside a distinguished gathering of diplomatic representatives from Greece, Egypt, and Cyprus, Greek officials, members of the Greek Diaspora, and a large congregation of worshippers.

Joining Patriarch Theodore in concelebrating the service were Metropolitan Seraphim of Zimbabwe, Metropolitan Panteleimon of Angola, and Metropolitan George of Guinea. During his welcoming remarks, Metropolitan Seraphim lauded the Patriarch’s leadership, particularly highlighting his active role in pan-Orthodox and international initiatives addressing critical global issues such as climate change and poverty.

The service was marked by a moment of high recognition, as Patriarch Theodore conferred the title of Archontissa of the Diasporic Cypriot Hellenism upon Mrs. Eleni Koumidou and the title of Archon Dikaiophylax upon Mr. Ioannis Travlos. These honours celebrated their outstanding dedication to the Orthodox Church and the Greek-Cypriot community in the diaspora.

Following the liturgical service, a vibrant celebration unfolded, including a special prayer service for the people of Cyprus. In a gesture of diplomatic appreciation, the Egyptian Ambassador hosted a reception in the Patriarch’s honour in the evening, reaffirming Egypt’s steadfast support for the mission and outreach of the Patriarchate of Alexandria.

This visit underscores the Patriarchate’s deep ties to its faithful across Africa and its commitment to addressing spiritual and global challenges.

