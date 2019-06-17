Pastor Chiwenga misses wife’s funeral

Harare street preacher Talent Chiwenga failed to attend his wife’s burial ceremony conducted at Glen Forest cemetery on Sunday (yesterday).

A ministry spokesperson, Apostle Baloyi, revealed the development. He said.

We buried her (Regina Chiwenga) yesterday (Sunday 16 June) at the Glen Forest cemetery together with other church and family members, unfortunately, the apostle could not attend the burial due to injuries sustained during the accident.

Chiwenga is in a hospital recuperating from the wounds he sustained in a car crash last week just outside Masvingo while returning from South Africa.

The accident claimed the life of his wife, Regina Jerina Chiwenga, and two other church members.

Meanwhile, Apostle Baloyi also revealed that Chiwenga underwent a successful operation on Thursday afternoon.

Chiwenga is apparently loathed by most churchgoers in Zimbabwe because of his blunt criticism of their doctrines.

He has also rattled government officials by lambasting them in public and has reportedly received death threats from anonymous people.